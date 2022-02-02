The past three years for Sterling Bancorp (Southfield MI) (NASDAQ:SBT) investors has not been profitable

As an investor its worth striving to ensure your overall portfolio beats the market average. But the risk of stock picking is that you will likely buy under-performing companies. We regret to report that long term Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (Southfield, MI) (NASDAQ:SBT) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 33% in three years, versus a market return of about 72%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Sterling Bancorp (Southfield MI) became profitable within the last five years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. So it's worth looking at other metrics to try to understand the share price move.

We think that the revenue decline over three years, at a rate of 28% per year, probably had some shareholders looking to sell. After all, if revenue keeps shrinking, it may be difficult to find earnings growth in the future.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqCM:SBT Earnings and Revenue Growth February 2nd 2022

We know that Sterling Bancorp (Southfield MI) has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? You can see what analysts are predicting for Sterling Bancorp (Southfield MI) in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Sterling Bancorp (Southfield MI) rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 26% over the last year. What is absolutely clear is that is far preferable to the dismal 10% average annual loss suffered over the last three years. We're generally cautious about putting too much weigh on shorter term data, but the recent improvement is definitely a positive. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Sterling Bancorp (Southfield MI) better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Sterling Bancorp (Southfield MI) that you should be aware of before investing here.

But note: Sterling Bancorp (Southfield MI) may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.