The past three years for RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) investors has not been profitable

Investing in stocks inevitably means buying into some companies that perform poorly. But long term The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) shareholders have had a particularly rough ride in the last three year. Sadly for them, the share price is down 55% in that time.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

RMR Group saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 33% per year, over the last three years. This fall in the EPS is worse than the 24% compound annual share price fall. So, despite the prior disappointment, shareholders must have some confidence the situation will improve, longer term.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqCM:RMR Earnings Per Share Growth August 23rd 2021

This free interactive report on RMR Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for RMR Group the TSR over the last 3 years was -50%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that RMR Group has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 44% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 4% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand RMR Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for RMR Group you should know about.

But note: RMR Group may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

