The past three years for Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) investors has not been profitable

Investing in stocks inevitably means buying into some companies that perform poorly. Long term Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) shareholders know that all too well, since the share price is down considerably over three years. Sadly for them, the share price is down 69% in that time. The more recent news is of little comfort, with the share price down 64% in a year. Even worse, it's down 29% in about a month, which isn't fun at all.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Because Quotient made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last three years, Quotient saw its revenue grow by 20% per year, compound. That's a pretty good rate of top-line growth. So some shareholders would be frustrated with the compound loss of 19% per year. The market must have had really high expectations to be disappointed with this progress. So this is one stock that might be worth investigating further, or even adding to your watchlist.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:QTNT Earnings and Revenue Growth November 15th 2021

Take a more thorough look at Quotient's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Quotient had a tough year, with a total loss of 64%, against a market gain of about 31%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 9% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Quotient you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

Of course Quotient may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

