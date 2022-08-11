The past three years for ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) investors has not been profitable

It is doubtless a positive to see that the ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) share price has gained some 43% in the last three months. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been stomach churning. In that time the share price has melted like a snowball in the desert, down 90%. So it's about time shareholders saw some gains. The thing to think about is whether the business has really turned around. While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Because ProQR Therapeutics made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over three years, ProQR Therapeutics grew revenue at 2.5% per year. Given it's losing money in pursuit of growth, we are not really impressed with that. Nonetheless, it's fair to say the rapidly declining share price (down 24%, compound, over three years) suggests the market is very disappointed with this level of growth. We generally don't try to 'catch the falling knife'. Of course, revenue growth is nice but generally speaking the lower the profits, the riskier the business - and this business isn't making steady profits.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:PRQR Earnings and Revenue Growth August 11th 2022

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 10% in the twelve months, ProQR Therapeutics shareholders did even worse, losing 87%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 13% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for ProQR Therapeutics you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

