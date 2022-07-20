The past three years for Par Pacific Holdings (NYSE:PARR) investors has not been profitable

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But in any portfolio, there are likely to be some stocks that fall short of that benchmark. We regret to report that long term Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 31% in three years, versus a market return of about 33%.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Par Pacific Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last three years Par Pacific Holdings saw its revenue shrink by 2.9% per year. That's not what investors generally want to see. The stock has disappointed holders over the last three years, falling 9%, annualized. And with no profits, and weak revenue, are you surprised? Of course, sentiment could become too negative, and the company may actually be making progress to profitability.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:PARR Earnings and Revenue Growth July 20th 2022

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Par Pacific Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 11% over the last year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 3% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Par Pacific Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Par Pacific Holdings that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

