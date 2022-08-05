The past three years for Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) investors has not been profitable

The truth is that if you invest for long enough, you're going to end up with some losing stocks. But the long term shareholders of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) have had an unfortunate run in the last three years. Regrettably, they have had to cope with a 50% drop in the share price over that period. And the ride hasn't got any smoother in recent times over the last year, with the price 24% lower in that time. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 25% in the last 90 days. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Given that Karyopharm Therapeutics didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last three years, Karyopharm Therapeutics saw its revenue grow by 71% per year, compound. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. In contrast, the share price is down 15% compound, over three years - disappointing by most standards. It seems likely that the market is worried about the continual losses. But a share price drop of that magnitude could well signal that the market is overly negative on the stock.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:KPTI Earnings and Revenue Growth August 5th 2022

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 11% in the twelve months, Karyopharm Therapeutics shareholders did even worse, losing 24%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 8% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Karyopharm Therapeutics (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

