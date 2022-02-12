The past three years for HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) investors has not been profitable

Many investors define successful investing as beating the market average over the long term. But the risk of stock picking is that you will likely buy under-performing companies. We regret to report that long term HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 11% in three years, versus a market return of about 66%. In the last ninety days we've seen the share price slide 12%. Of course, this share price action may well have been influenced by the 10.0% decline in the broader market, throughout the period.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the three years that the share price fell, HealthStream's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 19% each year. In comparison the 4% compound annual share price decline isn't as bad as the EPS drop-off. So, despite the prior disappointment, shareholders must have some confidence the situation will improve, longer term. This positive sentiment is also reflected in the generous P/E ratio of 105.47.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:HSTM Earnings Per Share Growth February 12th 2022

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on HealthStream's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 2.3% in the last year, HealthStream shareholders lost 1.8%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 1.5% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand HealthStream better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that HealthStream is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

HealthStream is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

