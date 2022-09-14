The past three years for Global Blue Group Holding (NYSE:GB) investors has not been profitable

If you are building a properly diversified stock portfolio, the chances are some of your picks will perform badly. Long term Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) shareholders know that all too well, since the share price is down considerably over three years. So they might be feeling emotional about the 52% share price collapse, in that time.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Global Blue Group Holding isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last three years, Global Blue Group Holding's revenue dropped 60% per year. That means its revenue trend is very weak compared to other loss making companies. Arguably, the market has responded appropriately to this business performance by sending the share price down 15% (annualized) in the same time period. Bagholders or 'baggies' are people who buy more of a stock as the price collapses. They are then left 'holding the bag' if the shares turn out to be worthless. After losing money on a declining business with falling stock price, we always consider whether eager bagholders are still offering us a reasonable exit price.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image). NYSE:GB Earnings and Revenue Growth September 14th 2022

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

Global Blue Group Holding shareholders are down 20% for the year, falling short of the market return. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 16%, likely weighing on the stock. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 15% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last three years. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Global Blue Group Holding has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

