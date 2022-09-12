The past three years for DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) investors has not been profitable

Many investors define successful investing as beating the market average over the long term. But its virtually certain that sometimes you will buy stocks that fall short of the market average returns. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) shareholders, since the share price is down 26% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 41%. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 11% in the last 90 days.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, DXP Enterprises moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. So given the share price is down it's worth checking some other metrics too.

Arguably the revenue decline of 4.1% per year has people thinking DXP Enterprises is shrinking. And that's not surprising, since it seems unlikely that EPS growth can continue for long in the absence of revenue growth.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NasdaqGS:DXPE Earnings and Revenue Growth September 12th 2022

We know that DXP Enterprises has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? You can see what analysts are predicting for DXP Enterprises in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Although it hurts that DXP Enterprises returned a loss of 3.7% in the last twelve months, the broader market was actually worse, returning a loss of 14%. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it's worse than the annualised loss of 2% over the last half decade. Whilst Baron Rothschild does tell the investor "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", buyers would need to examine the data carefully to be comfortable that the business itself is sound. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for DXP Enterprises that you should be aware of.

