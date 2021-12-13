The past three-year earnings decline for Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) likely explains shareholders long-term losses

Many investors define successful investing as beating the market average over the long term. But in any portfolio, there are likely to be some stocks that fall short of that benchmark. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) shareholders, since the share price is down 16% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 91%. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 12% in a month. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

On a more encouraging note the company has added CN¥4.2b to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the three-year loss for shareholders.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the three years that the share price fell, Baidu's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 23% each year. This fall in the EPS is worse than the 6% compound annual share price fall. So, despite the prior disappointment, shareholders must have some confidence the situation will improve, longer term.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:BIDU Earnings Per Share Growth December 13th 2021

A Different Perspective

Baidu shareholders are down 7.4% for the year, but the market itself is up 23%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 1.8% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Baidu that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

