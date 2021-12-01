The past five years for Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) investors has not been profitable

The main aim of stock picking is to find the market-beating stocks. But the main game is to find enough winners to more than offset the losers At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC), since the last five years saw the share price fall 43%. And some of the more recent buyers are probably worried, too, with the stock falling 31% in the last year. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 28% in the last 90 days. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Looking back five years, both Universal Electronics' share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 0.2% per year. Readers should note that the share price has fallen faster than the EPS, at a rate of 11% per year, over the period. This implies that the market was previously too optimistic about the stock.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:UEIC Earnings Per Share Growth December 1st 2021

It is of course excellent to see how Universal Electronics has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at Universal Electronics' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Universal Electronics shareholders are down 31% for the year, but the market itself is up 22%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 7% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Universal Electronics better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Universal Electronics that you should be aware of.

We will like Universal Electronics better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

