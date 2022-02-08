The past five years for Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) investors has not been profitable

Some stocks are best avoided. It hits us in the gut when we see fellow investors suffer a loss. For example, we sympathize with anyone who was caught holding Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) during the five years that saw its share price drop a whopping 72%. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 55%. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 31% in a month.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Theravance Biopharma isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over five years, Theravance Biopharma grew its revenue at 18% per year. That's better than most loss-making companies. So it's not at all clear to us why the share price sunk 11% throughout that time. You'd have to assume the market is worried that profits won't come soon enough. While there might be an opportunity here, you'd want to take a close look at the balance sheet strength.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGM:TBPH Earnings and Revenue Growth February 8th 2022

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 4.5% in the last year, Theravance Biopharma shareholders lost 55%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 11% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Theravance Biopharma better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Theravance Biopharma (1 is a bit concerning) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

