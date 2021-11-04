The past five years for Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) investors has not been profitable

We think intelligent long term investing is the way to go. But that doesn't mean long term investors can avoid big losses. Zooming in on an example, the Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) share price dropped 63% in the last half decade. That's not a lot of fun for true believers. Contrary to the longer term story, the last month has been good for stockholders, with a share price gain of 9.1%. However, this may be a matter of broader market optimism, since stocks are up 8.7% in the same time.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Given that Seritage Growth Properties didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over half a decade Seritage Growth Properties reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 20% for each year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. Arguably, the market has responded appropriately to this business performance by sending the share price down 10% (annualized) in the same time period. We don't generally like to own companies that lose money and don't grow revenues. You might be better off spending your money on a leisure activity. You'd want to research this company pretty thoroughly before buying, it looks a bit too risky for us.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:SRG Earnings and Revenue Growth November 4th 2021

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Seritage Growth Properties' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Dividends have been really beneficial for Seritage Growth Properties shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 61%, over the last 5 years, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Seritage Growth Properties shareholders are up 29% for the year. But that return falls short of the market. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 10% per year, over five years. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Seritage Growth Properties (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

