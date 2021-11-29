The past five years for Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) investors has not been profitable

Some stocks are best avoided. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. Imagine if you held Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) for half a decade as the share price tanked 78%. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 44%. Even worse, it's down 21% in about a month, which isn't fun at all. Importantly, this could be a market reaction to the recently released financial results. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that Nordic American Tankers didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last five years Nordic American Tankers saw its revenue shrink by 5.1% per year. While far from catastrophic that is not good. If a business loses money, you want it to grow, so no surprises that the share price has dropped 12% each year in that time. We're generally averse to companies with declining revenues, but we're not alone in that. That is not really what the successful investors we know aim for.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:NAT Earnings and Revenue Growth November 29th 2021

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Nordic American Tankers the TSR over the last 5 years was -71%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Nordic American Tankers shareholders are down 42% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 23%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 11% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Nordic American Tankers better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Nordic American Tankers has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

