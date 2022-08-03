The past five years for KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) investors has not been profitable

For many, the main point of investing is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But even the best stock picker will only win with some selections. So we wouldn't blame long term KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 31% over a half decade. And some of the more recent buyers are probably worried, too, with the stock falling 25% in the last year.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because KVH Industries made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last half decade, KVH Industries saw its revenue increase by 0.7% per year. That's far from impressive given all the money it is losing. Given the weak growth, the share price fall of 6% isn't particularly surprising. Investors should consider how bad the losses are, and whether the company can make it to profitability with ease. Shareholders will want the company to approach profitability if it can't grow revenue any faster.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:KVHI Earnings and Revenue Growth August 3rd 2022

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. If you are thinking of buying or selling KVH Industries stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 12% in the twelve months, KVH Industries shareholders did even worse, losing 25%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 6% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand KVH Industries better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for KVH Industries you should be aware of.

