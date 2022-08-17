The past five years for FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) investors has not been profitable

Over the last month the FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) has been much stronger than before, rebounding by 41%. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last half decade have been stomach churning. Like a ship taking on water, the share price has sunk 70% in that time. It's true that the recent bounce could signal the company is turning over a new leaf, but we are not so sure. The important question is if the business itself justifies a higher share price in the long term.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Because FreightCar America made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last five years FreightCar America saw its revenue shrink by 21% per year. That puts it in an unattractive cohort, to put it mildly. So it's not altogether surprising to see the share price down 11% per year in the same time period. This kind of price performance makes us very wary, especially when combined with falling revenue. Of course, the poor performance could mean the market has been too severe selling down. That can happen.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGS:RAIL Earnings and Revenue Growth August 17th 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think FreightCar America will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Although it hurts that FreightCar America returned a loss of 3.2% in the last twelve months, the broader market was actually worse, returning a loss of 7.5%. Of far more concern is the 11% p.a. loss served to shareholders over the last five years. This sort of share price action isn't particularly encouraging, but at least the losses are slowing. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for FreightCar America (3 are significant) that you should be aware of.

FreightCar America is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

