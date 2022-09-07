The past five years for Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) investors has not been profitable

Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But unfortunately, some companies simply don't succeed. For example, after five long years the Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) share price is a whole 60% lower. That's not a lot of fun for true believers. And we doubt long term believers are the only worried holders, since the stock price has declined 39% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 12% in thirty days. However, we note the price may have been impacted by the broader market, which is down 6.3% in the same time period.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Because Fiesta Restaurant Group made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over half a decade Fiesta Restaurant Group reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 17% for each year. That puts it in an unattractive cohort, to put it mildly. It seems appropriate, then, that the share price slid about 10% annually during that time. We don't generally like to own companies that lose money and don't grow revenues. You might be better off spending your money on a leisure activity. You'd want to research this company pretty thoroughly before buying, it looks a bit too risky for us.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGS:FRGI Earnings and Revenue Growth September 7th 2022

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 19% in the twelve months, Fiesta Restaurant Group shareholders did even worse, losing 39%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 10% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

