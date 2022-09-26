The past five years for Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) investors has not been profitable

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But even the best stock picker will only win with some selections. At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD), since the last five years saw the share price fall 33%. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 12% in thirty days. However, we note the price may have been impacted by the broader market, which is down 9.6% in the same time period.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the unfortunate half decade during which the share price slipped, Ethan Allen Interiors actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 26% per year. Given the share price reaction, one might suspect that EPS is not a good guide to the business performance during the period (perhaps due to a one-off loss or gain). Alternatively, growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

Because of the sharp contrast between the EPS growth rate and the share price growth, we're inclined to look to other metrics to understand the changing market sentiment around the stock.

The steady dividend doesn't really explain why the share price is down. While it's not completely obvious why the share price is down, a closer look at the company's history might help explain it.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values). NYSE:ETD Earnings and Revenue Growth September 26th 2022

It is of course excellent to see how Ethan Allen Interiors has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at Ethan Allen Interiors' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Ethan Allen Interiors' TSR for the last 5 years was -4.9%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, Ethan Allen Interiors shareholders can take comfort that , including dividends,their trailing twelve month loss of 5.9% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 22%. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it's worse than the annualised loss of 1.0% over the last half decade. While some investors do well specializing in buying companies that are struggling (but nonetheless undervalued), don't forget that Buffett said that 'turnarounds seldom turn'. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Ethan Allen Interiors better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Ethan Allen Interiors has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

