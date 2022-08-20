The past five years for Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) investors has not been profitable

It is doubtless a positive to see that the Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) share price has gained some 68% in the last three months. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last half decade have been stomach churning. Like a ship taking on water, the share price has sunk 79% in that time. It's true that the recent bounce could signal the company is turning over a new leaf, but we are not so sure. The real question is whether the business can leave its past behind and improve itself over the years ahead.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Carrols Restaurant Group isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last half decade, Carrols Restaurant Group saw its revenue increase by 11% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. So it is unexpected to see the stock down 12% per year in the last five years. The truth is that the growth might be below expectations, and investors are probably worried about the continual losses.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Carrols Restaurant Group's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Carrols Restaurant Group hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of -76% exceeds its share price return of -79%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Carrols Restaurant Group shareholders are down 42% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 9.3%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 12% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Carrols Restaurant Group that you should be aware of before investing here.

