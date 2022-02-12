The past five years for Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) investors has not been profitable

The main aim of stock picking is to find the market-beating stocks. But every investor is virtually certain to have both over-performing and under-performing stocks. At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED), since the last five years saw the share price fall 43%. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 25%. In the last ninety days we've seen the share price slide 44%.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Because Barnes & Noble Education made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over half a decade Barnes & Noble Education reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 6.0% for each year. That's not what investors generally want to see. The share price decline at a rate of 7% per year is disappointing. Unfortunately, though, it makes sense given the lack of either profits or revenue growth. Without profits, its hard to see how shareholders win if the revenue keeps falling.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:BNED Earnings and Revenue Growth February 12th 2022

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Barnes & Noble Education

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 2.3% in the last year, Barnes & Noble Education shareholders lost 25%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 7% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Barnes & Noble Education better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Barnes & Noble Education that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

