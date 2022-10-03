The past five years for Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) investors has not been profitable

Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But that doesn't mean long term investors can avoid big losses. To wit, the Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) share price managed to fall 55% over five long years. We certainly feel for shareholders who bought near the top. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 36%. On the other hand the share price has bounced 7.3% over the last week.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Asure Software isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last half decade, Asure Software saw its revenue increase by 7.0% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. The share price return isn't so respectable with an annual loss of 9% over the period. That suggests the market is disappointed with the current growth rate. That could lead to an opportunity if the company is going to become profitable sooner rather than later.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NasdaqCM:ASUR Earnings and Revenue Growth October 3rd 2022

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. You can see what analysts are predicting for Asure Software in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 22% in the twelve months, Asure Software shareholders did even worse, losing 36%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 9% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Asure Software better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Asure Software is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

Asure Software is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

