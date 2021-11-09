The past five-year earnings decline for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) likely explains shareholders long-term losses

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But even the best stock picker will only win with some selections. At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO), since the last five years saw the share price fall 46%. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 18% in the last 90 days. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last five years, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries became profitable within the last five years. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics might give us a better handle on how its value is changing over time.

Arguably, the revenue drop of 9.9% a year for half a decade suggests that the company can't grow in the long term. That could explain the weak share price.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:TARO Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2021

We know that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries' share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of -38% exceeds its share price return of -46%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a tough year, with a total loss of 1.9%, against a market gain of about 33%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, longer term shareholders are suffering worse, given the loss of 7% doled out over the last five years. We'd need to see some sustained improvements in the key metrics before we could muster much enthusiasm. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

