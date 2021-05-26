The Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Share Price Has Gained 92% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. For example, the Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) share price is up 92% in the last year, clearly besting the market return of around 44% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. Unfortunately the longer term returns are not so good, with the stock falling 36% in the last three years.

Park Hotels & Resorts wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Park Hotels & Resorts actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 86%. Despite the lack of revenue growth, the stock has returned a solid 92% the last twelve months. We can correlate the share price rise with revenue or profit growth, but it seems the market had previously expected weaker results, and sentiment around the stock is improving.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:PK Earnings and Revenue Growth May 26th 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Park Hotels & Resorts

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Park Hotels & Resorts rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 92% over the last year. That certainly beats the loss of about 7% per year over three years. It could well be that the business has turned around -- or else regained the confidence of investors. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Park Hotels & Resorts has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

Park Hotels & Resorts is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

