The Paradoxical Creation and Cultivation of Ideas

By Lance Ford, Co-Founder, WatchOut Group

Innovation is not a concept that exists as a singular, non-complex state of postulation. Innovation is spurred by ideas. Often it is brought into being by an isolated idea, nurtured, invested, and grown. As we move further into the 21st century — a world where we were promised innovations that would truly be what would be considered futuristic - it is more important than ever to properly consider and cultivate good ideas. But first we have to find them.

We know what innovation looks like, we see it every day with companies like Uber and AirBnb. Simple concepts that not only seek to solve a problem, but make money while doing so. The onus of these ideas were hypothesized based on current issues facing citizens. How can we improve public transportation options? How can we make use of this empty space in our house? While those might not be the exact questions asked that led to the ideas, and eventually very successful companies, that's generally how it starts.

The opportunity of ideas

Ideas chance the world. These stories of apps that became services that affect national and international policy (Uber, et al) are awe-inspiring. If there isn't a better way to do something, there is. It just hasn't been thought of yet. Or that idea is sitting somewhere, waiting for the right tools to help bring it to fruition. There are tons of tiny factors that lead to making an idea a viable enterprise.

The stewards of ideas are one of those factors. Journalists for instance are presented with ideas on a daily basis. Often they are given a choice in how to present that idea to the public. While some decide to practice their clever language skills, an exercise in intellectualism, some simply present the idea and let the public decide. Venture capitalists are often faced with similar, albeit less public, choices.

Often ideas are removed from opportunity because those they are being presented to feel slighted they didn't think of the idea first. There is a sense of resentment in the venture capital community that they are relegated to money lenders, rather than innovators. There is more human nature there than anything else, but it exists nonetheless.

Luck plays a part

Many people have differing views on luck, usually depending on where they fall within its purview. Luck is essential to any modicum of success. It could be a personal thing, associating with lucky people, or it could be a case of making your own luck. Ideas need a certain degree of luck in order to thrive. Either from being around the right people, producing more creative output (each with a chance to lead to innovation) and simply not being afraid of rejection.

Often, ideas are afraid of being thought as less than viable. These ideas often never see the light of day, because the fear of rejection in perception overwhelms the ideas with negativity. Luck, gently pulls the strings and smiles as the ideas dance. Luck is a factor of chaos that turns ideas into possibilities, into innovation. Technology as it stands would not be where it is now without a healthy dose of luck.

Follow the money

These days ideas are driven more by financial investment than anything else. Invariably that investment comes from people who have never whiteboarded a good idea in their lives, or happen to be wealthy. Sometimes those ideas get stolen as creators are left with a pittance for their thoughts, maybe some private equity. That relationship between investors and ideas is only one part of the idea equation, but an important part.

The music business is a good and visible example of how money affects ideas. Artists get a sliver of what the labels get, but in return they get to be famous. A hit song is nothing but an idea in progress, until it becomes a worldwide hit the question of creation exists. The standard way of thinking is that without a catalyst like an investment, ideas just sit in the heads of future innovators, lacking true exposure and doomed to failure. This can't necessarily be avoided, but we can approach ideas in a different way.

How do we take something from the beginning of creation to the point where it becomes something much more? How do we get an idea to the point when it becomes that innovation; when it becomes the next great app or life saving medical technology? We cultivate the hell out of it.

Cultivating good ideas

The paradox here is how do we cultivate ideas without destroying the foundations of what those ideas need to thrive? How do we take financial investment and luck out of the equation while still requiring some sort of monetary funding to properly allow an idea to thrive?

The curse of innovation is due diligence. Investors might ask of someone with an idea to come up with a thousand reasons why it won't work and provide answers before one penny is given. This is mitigating risk, but in order for ideas to truly thrive, that risk needs to be absorbed. Ideas need to be evaluated quickly and incubated under the right conditions. They can't be subjected to greedy influences and conditions not conducive to creativity and innovation.

We must begin to treat ideas as plants rather than disposable plates. They must be cultivated and grown in controlled environments. While incubators exist, the goal is often controlled by financial gain. People can get rich off ideas, but that must not be the primary concern. Ideas, especially within technology, must seek to enhance our reality, while given the space they need to properly evolve before becoming innovation that destroys as much as it enhances. We only need to look to social media for an example of this.

Ideas have to start somewhere and be given the space they need to truly innovate. We're a species of problem solvers. Without ideas, where do we start?

About Lance

Lance had a long and successful career in the magazine publishing world. Working up the ranks at Conde Nast, Lance spent time at Gourmet and eventually The New Yorker before launching Maxim, one of the largest men’s magazines in the world with more than 2.5 million monthly subscribers. In his second career, as he calls it, Lance focused on reinventing the way musicians earn money from their compositions in the digital age. It’s here that led him to Fenix Music, a blockchain company that aims to increase the payouts for musicians. He’s currently the President and Co-Founder of Fenix Music, and the Co-Founder of The WatchOut Group.

