The Paradox of Unprofitable High-Growth Stocks: Outperformance in the Face of Financial Challenges

The Speculative Juices are Flowing

Parts of the 2023 market are beginning to feel like the post-COVID equity market that led to a Nasdaq 100 ETF ( QQQ ) double in just a few years. Like the market back then, big, institutional quality, and profitable companies like Apple ( AAPL ) and Microsoft ( MSFT ) are performing well. However, unprofitable, highly speculative tech stocks are also making a comeback. For example, Carvana ( CVNA ), a once-troubled e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, is up 600% - since the end of May!



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The meteoric move higher is beginning to feel eerily reminiscent of the advances seen in AMC Theaters ( AMC ) and GameStop ( GME ) during the “Wall Street Bets” craze of 2021.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What Should Investors Make of the Moves in Unprofitable Tech Stocks?

Though one can argue about whether the move in a stock like Carvana is bubbly, the reasoning behind the move is much different than the reasoning behind the moves in the meme stocks like AMC or GameStop because:

Relativity Matters

In late 2022, many investors (including myself) thought there was a good chance that Carvana would go bankrupt. First, the stock was trading at all-time lows of ~$3 after trading as high as $376 just two years before. Second, the company was hemorrhaging cash at an alarming rate.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

However, the stock’s character changed drastically on June 8th when the company announced an improved financial outlook for the second quarter and shares rocketed by more than 50% in a single session as shorts rushed to cover.

The lesson is clear – profitability or financial health are not necessary for a company to have a large move higher. What is required is that, relative to the past, the fundamentals are seen as changing for the better. In Zacks Rank #2 (BUY) Carvana’s case, consensus EPS estimates suggest mid-double-digit growth over the next three quarters – a dramatic improvement versus the negative growth from the previous three quarters.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Know the Market Environment

The last two years are proof that, most of the time, the market environment matters and is cyclical. For example, while tech was melting down in 2022, dividend and old-economy stocks outperformed. In 2023, the trend has cycled back, and non-dividend-paying stocks outperform dividend-payers.



Image Source: GFD

Cathie Wood’s active ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is a prime example of the move back to growth and innovation over safety and stability. Some of ARKK’s largest holdings include unprofitable yet highly innovative companies such as Unity Software (U), UiPath (PATH), and Coinbase (COIN). Earlier this week, ARKK emerged from a multi-month base structure and hit fresh 52-week highs.



Image Source: TradingView

Know your Mandate

Your investments should fit your personal goals. If you’re running a long-duration retirement portfolio, continuously adding to dividend payers almost always makes sense. Conversely, if you are actively trading and attempting to outperform the market, you can venture into high-performing momentum stocks that outperform in the current market. As always, risk mitigation is paramount, and combining both strategies can produce strong results.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GameStop Corp. (GME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Invesco QQQ (QQQ): ETF Research Reports

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carvana Co. (CVNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.