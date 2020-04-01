The Pandemic Will Put Netflix Into Our DNA, Analyst Says

Bernstein analyst Todd Juenger took a look how the crisis might affect the future of the streaming giant, and on Wednesday repeated his Outperform rating, upping his price target on the stock to $487 from $423.

Watching more Netflix lately?

There seems to be little doubt that, with most Americans stuck at home, and with the sports world largely shut down, we are all streaming more video. And that’s good news for Netflix (ticker: NFLX)—not just now, but once something approaching normalcy returns.

Bernstein analyst Todd Juenger took a look how the crisis might affect the future of the streaming giant, and on Wednesday repeated his Outperform rating, upping his price target on the stock to $487 from $423.

“We expect the stay-at-home era to have both near-term and long-term benefits for Netflix,” Juenger writes. “We expect the near-term benefits include some combination of reduced churn, increased gross [subscriber] adds, and higher [average revenue per user]” as subscribers trade up to plans allowing more concurrent streams.

“We believe as an increasing number of people experience Netflix, at an especially high rate of usage, they will be loath to go back to life without it,” he writes. “The adoption of streaming will be accelerated and further ingrained into the culture.”

He said that in the coronavirus-dominated world, “millions of people around the world will not only sample Netflix, but experience a lot of Netflix. In the aftermath, we believe it will be hard for them to go back to linear, scheduled, ad-supported TV.”

Juenger says the biggest near-term issue for the company is a halt to production of new content. But he sees silver linings there, as well.

“Netflix has a significant pipeline of new content still in place to be released over the next several months, and a massive collection of recent originals from the past 3-plus years, many of which were lost in the sheer volume and remain undiscovered by consumers,” he writes. “Additionally, Netflix remains in the position to be a buyer of licensed content, from a supply base of studios/networks who could be highly motivated sellers. This stands in stark contrast to narrower services, who will very quickly run out of new things for increasingly bored consumers to watch, and often owned by companies under financial duress. Advantage, Netflix.”

Wednesday afternoon, amid a market decline that had the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 4.4%, Netflix shares were down 3.1%, to $363.79.

Write to Eric J. Savitz at eric.savitz@barrons.com

