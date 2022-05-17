The Pandemic Isn’t Over–And The Government Is Running Out Of Money To Fight It

A surge in Covid cases is coming—but the federal government may not have the money it needs to fight it.

Congress continues to drag its feet on passing new Covid-19 response funding, despite concern from the White House that a surge in Covid cases will occur toward the end of the year.

“Without timely COVID funding, more Americans will die needlessly,” Biden said in a May 9 statement. “In the fall, if we are hit by new variants, it will be too late to get the tools needed for protection.”

Delaying Covid-19 response funding poses a risk that the country won’t be able to pay for tests or vaccines to prevent the spread of the virus—and potentially save lives.

Why Hasn’t Congress Passed More Covid Funding?

As with all recent matters in Congress, passing more Covid funding comes down to agreeing on a price tag.

The White House initially requested $22.5 billion in new Covid funding in March, according to Politico. The request came as the White House prepares for as many as 100 million Covid-19 cases this fall and winter.

The Senate, however, is only considering a $10 billion package—and its success could depend on whether or not Democrats will go for a vote on immigration or border security. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), a lead Republic negotiator on previous Covid funding, has indicated that the Senate won’t approve more funding unless it’s tied to this additional legislation, according to PunchBowl News,

Without fresh funding, the Biden administration won’t be able to obtain—and eventually provide—preventative and life-saving treatments against Covid.

For example, the White House won’t be able to order more vaccines and pills to help prevent and treat these infections, including new vaccines that could better target evolving variants.

The funding is so critical that the White House is reportedly preparing to ration vaccines due to Congress’ impasse, according to Politico. Only Americans at the highest risk of severe illness or death would be prioritized if rationing occurred. The same Politico article reported that some lawmakers have pitched the idea of winding down subsidies to make vaccines and treatments free, and forcing private insurers to pick up the tab.

Aside from providing pharmaceutical methods necessary for prevention and treatment, providing Americans with essential resources to monitor themselves for symptoms of the virus could also be cut short.

The White House, which recently announced a third round of free at-home Covid tests, also stated that Congress’ inaction to pass more relief funds “may jeopardize the federal government’s ability to provide free tests moving forward.”

On May 14, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, emphasized what’s at stake if Congress continues to delay passing additional funding.

“It’s going to be a real problem if we don’t get the funding we ask for,” Fauci said. “This is not the time to pull back or not allow us to get the resources that we need.”

