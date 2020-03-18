The Pandemic Is Disrupting Clinical Drug Trials

Analysts and investors have been increasingly worried about the pandemic derailing drug trials, as hospital facilities are repurposed to treat Covid-19 patients and test subjects worry about exposing themselves to the new virus.

The coronavirus pandemic is already disrupting clinical drug trials in the U.S., according to a note out Tuesday evening from Evercore ISI analyst Umer Raffat.

As Barron’s reported on March 7, analysts and investors have been increasingly worried about the pandemic derailing drug trials, as hospital facilities are repurposed to treat Covid-19 patients and test subjects worry about exposing themselves to the new virus.

Human trials are essential parts of the drug approval process, and are used to test whether medications are safe and effective. Trials often require subjects to return to hospitals or clinics for repeat doses or for checkups—visits that could be derailed by the pandemic.

In early March, when Barron’s looked into the issue, it was unclear whether the disruptions would be limited to parts of China, where Iqvia Holdings (ticker: IQV), which runs trials for drug companies, had already said test subjects were missing visits. If the epidemic caused major disruptions across the U.S., Barron’s wrote at the time, it could disrupt trials run by small biotechs, and not just major pharmaceutical companies running global trials.

Analysts agree that any disruption wouldn’t impact development of therapies to treat or prevent Covid-19 in terms of resources, although the element of participation is an unknown.

With the Trump administration recommending against gatherings of 10 people or more across the U.S., among other restrictions, it is clear that the pandemic will dramatically affect life here.

In his note, Raffat wrote that clinical trials are being disrupted. “There’s plenty of early evidence that a serious slowdown in clinical trials is in the works. This can have widespread ramifications for biopharma industry: either from readout delays or from more “missing data” in ongoing trials.”

Raffat wrote that a “major hospital chain in the Northeast USA” said that its clinics had been repurposed because of the pandemic, and that new trial recruitment would be slowed or paused, while at a “major hospital in New York” there was “lots of confusion around whether it will pause trials” as the hospital focused on preparing for Covid-19 cases.

In a separate note Wednesday morning, UBS analyst Laura Sutcliffe, who covers European pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, wrote that fully recruited trials and those involving critically ill people “seem likely to go on without too much disruption if risks to immuno-compromised patients can be managed.” Yet for other trials, the “situation is less clear.”

“Initiating new trials looks difficult for now and some companies said they are considering which studies to start and/or looking for alternative ways to carry on with existing trials,” Sutcliffe wrote. “Options mentioned include home treatment/monitoring, changing focus to areas less affected by coronavirus and planning accelerated recruitment after infections peak.”

The S&P 500 Pharmaceuticals Biotechnology & Life Sciences index was down 3% early Wednesday morning, after rising 6.6% on Tuesday. The index is down 13% this year.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

