The Pandemic Has Inspired the Majority of Consumers to Change the Way They Spend and Save

Image source: Getty Images

There may come a point when you decide to reassess your financial habits. For many Americans, that point in time was the pandemic. In fact, 59% of consumers are planning to make permanent changes to the way they spend and save in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, according to a new survey by Lincoln Financial Group. If you're not sure whether you should follow their lead, ask yourself these questions.

1. Do I have an emergency fund?

The pandemic has taught us that our financial circumstances can change in an instant, and that we need protection in the form of savings. If you don't have an emergency fund with at least enough money to pay for three months of essential living expenses, then it may be time to change your habits to allow for a ramped-up savings effort. That could mean spending less on non-essential items or making bigger changes, like moving to a more affordable home, to free up cash.

2. Has my debt load increased or shrunk?

It's not uncommon to carry some sort of debt, whether it's a credit card balance or personal loan. And if your debt pile shrinks by the month, then you may not need to make many (or any) changes to your spending habits. But if the opposite happens – you keep adding to your debt – then it may be time to get on a stricter budget and cut back on leisure spending until that debt is whittled down. Or, you may need to consider getting a second job to drum up cash to chip away at your debt.

3. Do I have any money left over at the end of the month?

Generally speaking, it's a good idea not to spend your entire paycheck month after month. Even if you don't have unhealthy debt and are set with emergency savings, you should, ideally, be socking away some money every month for retirement. If you're unable to do so, it may be time to rethink some of your expenses.

4. Do I have a clear sense of what my various bills cost me?

It's good to have a sense of what you spend across various expense categories, from groceries to medical bills to entertainment. If you consider yourself clueless in that regard, then you really need to get yourself on a budget. That way, you'll have an easier time tracking your spending and making choices that allow you to meet different financial goals, whether it's saving more or paying down debt. You can set up a budget on paper, on a spreadsheet, or via one of the best budgeting apps.

For many people, the pandemic served as a financial reality check. And while a lot of people learned the hard way that they needed to get a better handle on money matters, the silver lining is that many have been inspired to make positive changes that better their financial picture.

It pays to run through these questions and see if a shift in your saving and spending habits is in order. It could end up improving your outlook and buying you some much-needed peace of mind.

Earn up to 5% back and wipe out interest until 2023

Our in-house credit card expert loves this top credit card pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2023 that can help you avoid interest charges on new purchases or pay off debt faster using simple balance transfer strategies. Plus, this pick packs in an insane cash back rate of up to 5% with no annual fee. In fact, this card is so good that our credit card expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.