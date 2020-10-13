The Overlooked 5G Opportunity Most Investors Are Missing

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The rollout of 5G is shaping up to be one of the most transformative and lucrative technological advances many investors are likely to see in their lifetimes.

It will support lightning fast internet connections — 100X what you’re used to today. Yes, it will be nice for streaming movies better, holding Zoom chats, playing video games, and all those other things people are doing as they stay at home.

But that’s just the jumping off point.

Take the long-term view and you’ll see it’s the life-changing technologies 5G will enable, thanks to faster connections and low latency (the time it takes to transfer data from your device to the internet and back) that blow my mind.

Robotic surgeries. Telehealth. Augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR). Self-driving cars. Smart cities. And trillions of connected devices known as the Internet of Things (IoT).

All told, we’re looking at breakthroughs and advances worth more than $56 trillion.

And despite a few pandemic-related bumps, the 5G rollout continues full steam ahead …

If anything, the COVID-19 crisis has spotlighted the importance on reliable connectivity. Through it all, network carriers remain busy setting up the cellular equipment needed for 5G with had few interruptions.

In the U.S., several high-profile telecoms say they’re on track for 5G deployments this year, starting in the summer.

In China, the nation’s top three carriers already have more than 50 million 5G subscribers. By year’s end, China could have up to 70% of the world’s 5G customer base online. South Korea is also adding 5G subscriptions quickly, with nearly eight million to date.

5G smartphones and home broadband modems are on track to be released this year. Samsung already released its Galaxy S20 5G phones. In fact, more Android 5G phones shipped during the first quarter than all of 2019, according to Venture Beat.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has delayed its first 5G phones, but only one month from September to October. As lockdowns loosen and more folks reemerge from their homes, I expect 5G phones sales to skyrocket.

Meanwhile, Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) is on track to ship its next generation 5G broadband modems by the fall. The modems can transfer data at up to 7Gbps, or about 7X faster than the current average in the U.S.

The 5G rollout is making serious headway … and it’s creating a massive long-term investment opportunity for those who get in early.

But there’s a problem.

Most people are going about it all wrong.

A lot of talking heads are recommending plays on 5G’s “infrastructure” — the communications component makers, for instance. Problem is, that’s sort of a “once and done” revenue opportunity.

That’s good, but not great.

Folks, the real wealth-building opportunity is much, much larger. If you think of 5G as a new superhighway — and it is for all of our data — you can see how the huge, lifetime money is made not from its construction but by owning businesses that bloom and flourish for years and even decades after its built.

5G is setting up similarly incredible opportunities today.

That’s why I just released my new 5G Highway Super Portfolio filled with stocks set to capitalize for years to come.

These are the “next booms” — lesser-known companies building businesses along the huge new 5G highway.

One of the stocks has shot up over 20% in just 11 trading days. This company is leveraging the “traffic” on the massive highway.

By traffic, I mean data … and lots of it. In 2017, about 15% of global data was created in real time. By 2025, that number will be up to 30% to 50 zettabytes, or more than double the entire amount of data in the world today!

Here’s where it gets interesting: Hidden within all that data is an absolute treasure trove of insights that businesses clamor for. To unearth those insights, you need the power to analyze tons and tons of data.

The company I recommended provides data analytics and related software to 6,100 customers around the globe …

It’s a hypergrowth machine with annual sales that more than doubled last year, and are expected to nearly double again by 2022. It’s also software company that’s as close to recession proof as you can get.

I see this stock being worth 2X, 3X or more than its current valuation.

And that’s just the first of seven other 5G opportunities I’ve lined up so far. They are trading off their pre-pandemic highs, making now a great time to get in early and cheap in this transformative trend.

On the date of publication, neither Matt McCall nor the InvestorPlace Research Staff member primarily responsible for this article held (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Matthew McCall left Wall Street to actually help investors — by getting them into the world’s biggest, most revolutionary trends BEFORE anyone else. Click here to see what Matt has up his sleeve now.

More From InvestorPlace

The post The Overlooked 5G Opportunity Most Investors Are Missing appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.