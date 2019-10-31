The Outlook of Activision Blizzard Stock Is Mixed

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:) stock recovered earlier this year after a new game rejuvenated its popular World of Warcraft franchise. As a result, Activision Blizzard stock has risen by 20% in 2019, after trading in the red for most of the year.

While ATVI has evolved, investors have to wonder if it has changed enough to remain at the top of the industry. The degree to which Activision Blizzard can adopt will probably determine whether ATVI stock can maintain altitude or continue to climb over the longer term.

“Video-Game Culture” Drives the Industry

While a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Pennsylvania in 2010, Temple University professor Adrienne Shaw identified something called “.” As one of the first academics to discuss this, she explored a phenomenon that has bolstered gaming companies like Activision. Unfortunately for holders of ATVI stock, the culture that built the company may now hamper its growth.

That culture appears to have come into its own. of revenue in 2018, with mobile gaming accounting for the majority of its growth. By 2025, some expect it will become a $300 billion industry.

The good news for gaming company investors is that the sector’s stocks will likely not suffer going forward. But there is doubt about how much growth each company will enjoy.

ATVI Stock May or May Not Explode With the Sector

Unfortunately, the sector’s strength may be only a mixed blessing for Activision Blizzard stock. In a, I emphasized that ATVI should rise in the near-term but might face challenges over the longer term. Since the article was published about a month ago, ATVI stock has not moved much.

Moreover, evolution within the video-game industry and in technology in general has spurred more competition for the company. Now ATVI’s competition has expanded well beyond its traditional rivals such as Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:) and Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO). And the rise of device-based games could squeeze out the video-game consoles on which ATVI has traditionally depended.

The company participates in PC-based gaming through Blizzard Entertainment. It also bought King Digital, the maker of Candy Crush and Farmville, in 2016. Though Candy Crush remains popular, King Digital’s monthly active users dropped . This shows that, while Activision Blizzard stock has some compelling mobile franchises under its belt, console games remain its strong suit.

Can ATVI Thrive in the New World?

Console gaming has not died yet. Also, earlier in the year, the slump of Activision Blizzard stock ended when the company released the latest game in its World of Warcraft franchise.

Likewise, the company’s recently released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare could send ATVI stock higher. Activision will release its third-quarter earnings on Nov. 7. However, that quarter ended on Sept. 30. As a result, investors will have to rely on the company’s statements during its conference call or pnits quarterly report in February to see how Modern Warfare has affected the company’s performance.

The Bottom Line on Activision Blizzard Stock

Activision has shown that its core franchises still can attract gamers, but it remains unclear how much that will help Activision Blizzard stock in the long run. Franchises like World of Warcraft and Call of Duty continue to resonate with gamers.

However, these players have turned more to mobile games or, in some cases, to PC-driven competitive games. Those trends call into question the future of console-based games, which have made the company what it is today. Though Activision has released games for PCs and mobile devices, the company still needs to prove it can thrive as consoles become increasingly obsolete.

As Dr. Shaw pointed out, a video-game culture has thrived for decades and should continue to do so. However, only time will tell whether Activision can remain part of that culture’s core, or whether new gaming platforms will cause ATVI stock to lose its luster.

As of this writing, Will Healy did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned stocks.

