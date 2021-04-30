The Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Share Price Has Gained 252%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention?

Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. For example, the Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 252%. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 50% gain in the last three months. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report. Also impressive, the stock is up 62% over three years, making long term shareholders happy, too.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Oramed Pharmaceuticals saw its revenue shrink by 0.4%. We're a little surprised to see the share price pop 252% in the last year. This is a good example of how buyers can push up prices even before the fundamental metrics show much growth. Of course, it could be that the market expected this revenue drop.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqCM:ORMP Earnings and Revenue Growth April 30th 2021

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Oramed Pharmaceuticals shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 252% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 4% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Oramed Pharmaceuticals is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

