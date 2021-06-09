The OPEN's Chris Shields on the Importance of Allies

Our #NasdaqFam takes pride in making Nasdaq the leading company that it is, with respect for our diverse backgrounds and colleagues included. For our Nasdaq Pride series, we will be featuring members from the OPEN (Out Proud Employees of Nasdaq) and learn about how they are pushing for positive change for LGBTQ+ people in the workplace.

With the OPEN, Nasdaq aims to:

Promote LGBTQ equality in the workplace

Provide career development opportunities for LGBTQ employees

Lead events for LGBTQ employees and allies

Participate in efforts and volunteer on initiatives that serve the needs of the LGBTQ community

We recently spoke with Chris Shields, lead business analyst at Nasdaq.

Tell us a little bit about your role at Nasdaq and how long you’ve been here.



After joining in 1996 in the regulation division, I started working on Nasdaq.com in 1999. My focus on Nasdaq.com is on providing market data experiences that empower investors to make the best decisions.

How did you become involved with the OPEN and why?



The OPEN was a way for me to get to better know my colleagues. I found it to be a great way to share experiences and learn from others. The amount of resources is astounding and extremely helpful. The diversity of the LGBT Leaders Conference has helped me to be a better ally for other employees at Nasdaq.

How would you describe the OPEN community to a new employee at Nasdaq?



The OPEN is an ERG that gets things done, and a big part of why we have been included as one of the best places to work for LGBTQ Equality. It is an accepting community that encourages to be yourself, which makes for a more productive work environment. It also helps me to learn more about the broader community via internal events and discussions, and this also helps to educate allies.

Why are allies important now more than ever? How can other groups best be an ally to the LGBTQ community?



Allies are so important, we wouldn’t have made the strides without them. I am particularly proud of the support of the Transgender community at Nasdaq, and the feedback from those individuals is truly heartwarming.

What does progress mean for a group like the OPEN today?

As a group that is truly diverse, our membership reaches across all parts of the organization. Progress is about providing an equal work environment across the globe, allowing individuals the freedom to succeed and add value to the company.

