The Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) First-Quarter Results Are Out And Analysts Have Published New Forecasts

One of the biggest stories of last week was how Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) shares plunged 24% in the week since its latest first-quarter results, closing yesterday at US$14.15. Revenues came in 20% better than analyst models expected, at US$747mwhile statutory losses per share were US$0.48, in line with forecasts. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:OPEN Earnings and Revenue Growth May 14th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Opendoor Technologies from five analysts is for revenues of US$4.60b in 2021 which, if met, would be a major 122% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 41% to US$1.27. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$4.03b and losses of US$1.09 per share in 2021. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts lifting this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share numbers to reflect the cost of achieving this growth.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$35.20, with growing revenues seemingly enough to offset the concern of growing losses. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Opendoor Technologies at US$42.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$30.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Opendoor Technologies shareholders.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that Opendoor Technologies' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 189% growth to the end of 2021 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 55% a year over the past year. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 13% annually. Not only are Opendoor Technologies' revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Opendoor Technologies. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Opendoor Technologies going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Even so, be aware that Opendoor Technologies is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

