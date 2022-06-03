The OPEN Spotlight: Will Briganti on the Value an Employee Resource Group can Bring

Nasdaq employees take pride in making Nasdaq the leading company that it is, with respect for our diverse backgrounds and colleagues included. For our Nasdaq Pride series, we are highlighting global members from the OPEN (Out Proud Employees of Nasdaq) and learning about how they are supporting inclusion and belonging for LGBTQ+ people in the workplace year-round.

With the OPEN, Nasdaq aims to:

Promote LGBTQ equality in the workplace

Provide career development opportunities for LGBTQ employees

Lead events for LGBTQ employees and allies

Participate in efforts and volunteer on initiatives that serve the needs of the LGBTQ community

We recently spoke with OPEN member Will Briganti, Head of Enterprise & Internal Communications at Nasdaq, about the value and support the OPEN provides and what Pride means to him.

Please tell us about your role at Nasdaq.

I lead corporate communications across several enterprise-level teams. This gives me the opportunity to support campaigns that amplify our priority areas, including corporate sustainability, D&I, the Nasdaq Foundation, and Nasdaq Ventures. I also oversee our global internal communications team, who works tirelessly to ensure our employee stakeholders are connected and engaged in the latest activities happening across the company.

How did you find out about the OPEN? What do you hope to bring to the LGBTQ+ community?

I was fortunate to be part of the OPEN’s founding cohort. It’s been awesome to see how much the group has evolved since it first began. Our membership has grown not just here in the U.S. but internationally. We’re very committed to providing our colleagues with resources for leadership and development, community engagement, and advocacy. I’m also focused on our continued engagement with allies – they’re such an important constituent to the OPEN.

What is your most memorable experience while being a member of the OPEN?

During the initial months of the pandemic, when we came together for a midday dance party over Zoom with a live DJ. It was so awesome to see hundreds of colleagues from all over the world, plus their families and kids, shaking off their “video conference fatigue” and dancing to the hits. Those initial months of the pandemic were stressful for everyone, and it underscored how committed we were to being connected to our community when we had to be apart.

How can groups outside of the OPEN network be allies to the LGBTQ+ community?

One of the best things about our employee networks is the inherent focus on collaboration. Whether it’s partnering on career development events or joining forces for volunteer activities organized through Nasdaq GoodWorks, there are countless ways for other groups to be allies to those in the OPEN. The recent volunteer event at GMHC is a great example: dozens of allies, including from our executive leadership team (and our CEO!), joined members of the OPEN in preparing groceries and non-perishables for 180 people in the LGBTQ+ community in New York City.

What does Pride mean to you?

Pride to me means visibility . The Pride movement’s origins were about the fight for equality and the visibility the LGBTQ+ community had long deserved. I fully respect how some in our community are skeptical of how major corporations participate in Pride Month. But I believe that the visibility their allyship provides can be very powerful.

