The OPEN Spotlight: Thora Smith on Building Community Through Supportive LGBTQ+ Allies

Nasdaq employees take pride in making Nasdaq the leading company that it is, with respect for our diverse backgrounds and colleagues included. For our Nasdaq Pride series, we are highlighting global members from the OPEN (Out Proud Employees of Nasdaq) and learning about how they are supporting inclusion and belonging for LGBTQ+ people in the workplace year-round.

With the OPEN, Nasdaq aims to:

Promote LGBTQ equality in the workplace

Provide career development opportunities for LGBTQ employees

Lead events for LGBTQ employees and allies

Participate in efforts and volunteer on initiatives that serve the needs of the LGBTQ community

We recently spoke with OPEN member Thorna Smith, Network Manager at Nasdaq CSD, about the importance of building a community.

Please tell us a little bit about your role at Nasdaq.

I work for Nasdaq CSD, which operates in the three Baltic states, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, as well as Iceland, where I’m located. I manage the custody network and support the business in various ways.

How did you find out about the OPEN? What do you hope to take away and bring to the community?

I found out about the OPEN when the Employee Networks were first introduced. By participating in the OPEN, I have met great people that I would otherwise not have met. I’m hoping to bring attention to the community in the Nordics and bring a European perspective into the community.

How would you describe the OPEN community to a new employee at Nasdaq?

The OPEN is a friendly and safe community where you can be who you are. I would encourage the new employees to look at the Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging web page and get information on the various employee groups. By participating in events and groups, you get to know people in various departments and from many countries.

What is your most memorable experience while being a member? Are there any special celebrations in the Nordics?

The 2019 LBGTQ+ Leaders conference in New York is by far the most memorable event. We also participate in Reykjavik Pride in Iceland, which takes place at the beginning of August each year. This year we plan to participate in a conference that relates to being open at the workplace.

How can groups outside of the OPEN network be allies to the LGBTQ+ community?

Each person in the LGBTQ community identifies in different ways. But it is good to keep in mind that they are also a part of other groups, and joint events between different groups can be a good way to support and educate people about the community. That is why Pride Month is so great. It gives straight and cisgender allies the opportunity to come together to support the LGBTQ community, and I hope other groups will take advantage of that.

What does Pride mean to you?

Pride means celebration of who I am. It means fun, respect, tolerance, consideration, support and love.

What are the challenges the LGBTQ+ community faces in the workforce, and how does the OPEN help overcome these challenges?

People who identify as LBGT+ often fear facing discrimination in the workplace, and I hope that the OPEN can support people to be open at the workplace if they choose to be so.

How do you see an intersection between Pride and technology? Are there tech trends the LGBTQ+ community gravitates to for networking and expression?

I came out 30 years ago, before social media and the internet. At the time, it was very difficult to get information and get to know other people from the community. Technology makes all the difference in building networks and educating people; I now can’t imagine the world without it.

