The OPEN Spotlight: Peter Joe Molina on Celebrating Diversity Amongst the LGBTQ+ Community

Nasdaq employees take pride in making Nasdaq the leading company that it is, with respect for our diverse backgrounds and colleagues included. For our Nasdaq Pride series, we are highlighting global members from the OPEN (Out Proud Employees of Nasdaq) and learning about how they are supporting inclusion and belonging for LGBTQ+ people in the workplace year-round.

With the OPEN, Nasdaq aims to:

Promote LGBTQ equality in the workplace

Provide career development opportunities for LGBTQ employees

Lead events for LGBTQ employees and allies

Participate in efforts and volunteer on initiatives that serve the needs of the LGBTQ community

We recently spoke with OPEN member Peter Joe Molina, Advisory - CS Specialist, The OPEN Manila Ambassador, about the power of diversity within the LGBTQ+ community.

Please tell us about your role at Nasdaq and how long you’ve been here.

I am currently the team leader of the Global Disclosures Team in Manila. My primary responsibility is to create and implement process improvements and efficiencies on the team.

I also help the team with the different processes and deliverables. This was my first job after graduating college, and I have been working for Nasdaq for almost 11 years now.

How did you find out about the OPEN? When did you join?

I learned about the OPEN from my mentor, Yasir Fattah, one of The OPEN’s leaders and an AVP in Corporate Solutions. I joined two years ago upon the commencement of the OPEN.

At first, I decided to be a part of the OPEN because I felt that I needed a group to belong in. But as time passed, I realized that the group is a platform where it helps to inform allies on the current issues that the LGBTQ community faces, which is what I like the most.

How would you describe the OPEN community to a new employee at Nasdaq?

I would describe it as a group of different fruits in a basket. Each person brings their own personality and strengths to the table.

Why is a group like this so relevant today?

A group like this is very relevant because it promotes diversity in the workplace and gives information on relevant issues that the LGBTQ community faces. It is also a place where there is ongoing learning between LGBTQ and allies of the movement.

How can other groups best be an ally to the LGBTQ community?

Other groups can be an ally to the LGBTQ community by understanding and educating themselves on the current issues and problems the community faces. By then, that ally can support the different advocacies of the LGBTQ community.

What does Pride mean to you?

Pride means diversity. It is a celebration of different people of different genders with one common goal – equality.

What are the challenges the LGBTQ+ community faces in the workforce, and how does the OPEN help overcome these challenges?

One common challenge in the workplace is the fear of not being accepted or even not being heard. The OPEN makes sure that those voices are heard by organizing activities, such as social nights and forums, and being part of the mentor-mentee program.

