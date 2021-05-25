The OPEN Spotlight: Patrick Hughes on the Importance of Being Yourself at Work

As Nasdaq continuously strives to advance inclusive growth and prosperity, we spotlight Out Proud Employees of Nasdaq (The OPEN), an employee resource group (ERG) that represents the LGBTQ+ employees, their families and allies. We spoke with Patrick Hughes, director and advisory sales liaison for Nasdaq’s IR Intelligence business, about joining The OPEN and his goals for the network.

What is your role at Nasdaq, and please describe what an average day looks like for you?

I am a director and advisory sales liaison in our IR Intelligence business within Nasdaq Corporate Platforms, based in London, U.K. Capital markets are fast-paced and always evolving, so my typical day can be quite varied! I can be found leading a discussion with a corporate client about buy-side investor trends, joining our sales team to present investor engagement strategies or discussing how ESG is being used by investors to screen for risk and make investment decisions. We have a wealth of knowledge and data at Nasdaq to help our corporate clients engage with current and potential shareholders and ultimately drive their investor brand and valuation.

When and why did you decide to join your employee network group?

I joined Out Proud Employees of Nasdaq (The OPEN) when the network was initially launched. It’s nice to be part of a group of colleagues that are passionate about LGBTQ equality and diversity at Nasdaq. The OPEN also affords the chance to learn about the different businesses within Nasdaq and explore career development and mentorship opportunities for LGBTQ employees.

Please tell us about a memorable experience you had at your employee network group.

The OPEN also hosts great events, particularly during Pride month each June. Our annual LGBTQ Leadership conference is particularly memorable. It features fantastic executive speakers from some of our Nasdaq listed companies. We also host fun social events for LGBTQ employees and allies. Our Pride month virtual dance party is probably the OPEN’s best kept secret—it offers a fun chance to unwind and celebrate Pride with Nasdaq colleagues globally.

As an ally of your employee network group, what is one thing you would like to tell others?

Diversity, inclusion and belonging at work matters and being yourself at work is important. While I believe that Nasdaq has evolved by leaps and bounds since I joined Nasdaq six years ago, there is always room for improvement, new ideas and new opportunities to learn from each other. Don’t be afraid to get involved!

What would you like to achieve at your employee network group?

The OPEN offers a chance to network with colleagues, learn about the different businesses within Nasdaq and explore career development and mentorship opportunities for LGBTQ employees.

