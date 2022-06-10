The OPEN Spotlight: Heath Glennon on Building Acceptance and Empathy

Nasdaq employees take pride in making Nasdaq the leading company that it is, with respect for our diverse backgrounds and colleagues included. For our Nasdaq Pride series, we are highlighting global members from the OPEN (Out Proud Employees of Nasdaq) and learning about how they are supporting inclusion and belonging for LGBTQ+ people in the workplace year-round.

With the OPEN, Nasdaq aims to:

Promote LGBTQ equality in the workplace

Provide career development opportunities for LGBTQ employees

Lead events for LGBTQ employees and allies

Participate in efforts and volunteer on initiatives that serve the needs of the LGBTQ community

We recently spoke with OPEN member Heath Glennon, Senior Director within Internal Audit and Nasdaq and Co-lead of The OPEN network, about developing open-mindedness and empathy for people of all backgrounds.

Please tell us about your role at Nasdaq.

I am a business auditor within Internal Audit, focusing on accounting, operational and regulatory audits. I have been with Internal Audit for over 10 years. My typical day consists of responding to emails, developing plans, testing plan steps, documenting results, following up with auditees principally for understanding risks, creating recommendations and reaching an understanding that risks have been mitigated. In addition, I am a resource for other team members and act as a trusted advisor to various business lines. Prior to joining Internal Audit, I worked in Listing Qualifications as an Initial Listings analyst and Listing of Additional Shares Lead. My total time at Nasdaq has been over 18 years.

How did you find out about the OPEN? What do you hope to take away and bring to the LGBTQ+ community?

I found out about The OPEN through an email announcement looking for people to participate in the Leadership Team, so I volunteered for the Membership role. The email announcement was sent out soon after the creation of The OPEN. As a member, I hope to continue to be reminded of the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community. I strive to learn about people different from myself so that I can better empathize. This helps to advance the LGBTQ+ community and society in general. In addition, I bring my perspective as a gay man and hope to step up when I see a wrong.

What is your most memorable experience while being a member?

In the Philippines, I was asked to give a presentation to OPEN members on empathy and diversity without having a presentation ready to go. Even though, the purpose of my trip was not for this, when asked, I was happy to do so. I did some online research and tied some personal stories into the discussion.

How can groups outside of the OPEN network be allies to the LGBTQ+ community?

Continue to have an open mind and strive toward ensuring that all people have a voice. Get to know members of the LGTBQ+ community. This can be partly done by working towards having joint events with The OPEN. This helps to develop a better understanding with the benefit of sharing ideas and growth.

What does Pride mean to you?

Pride means strength. It is a movement that has strengthened the LGTBQ+ community. Traditionally, many in the LGTBQ+ community have been shunned for who they are. Through years of education and an ever-evolving society, members of the LGTBQ+ community have been able to be more open about who they are.

What are the challenges the LGBTQ+ community faces in the workforce, and how does the OPEN help in overcoming these challenges?

The OPEN helps by being a resource and safe place for people within the LGTBQ+ community to share ideas and support each other. Despite more acceptance, members of the LGTBQ+ community still face discrimination. This is something that I considered before coming out at Nasdaq more than 10 years ago. However, the obstacles that I face are minor compared to the discrimination faced in certain societies outside the United States.

