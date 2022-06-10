The OPEN Spotlight: Bart Brooks on the History of the LGBTQ+ Community’s Perseverance

Nasdaq employees take pride in making Nasdaq the leading company that it is, with respect for our diverse backgrounds and colleagues included. For our Nasdaq Pride series, we are highlighting global members from the OPEN (Out Proud Employees of Nasdaq) and learning about how they are supporting inclusion and belonging for LGBTQ+ people in the workplace year-round.

With the OPEN, Nasdaq aims to:

Promote LGBTQ equality in the workplace

Provide career development opportunities for LGBTQ employees

Lead events for LGBTQ employees and allies

Participate in efforts and volunteer on initiatives that serve the needs of the LGBTQ community

We recently spoke with OPEN member Bart Brooks, Marketing Director at Nasdaq, about the perseverance of the LGBTQ+ community and creating an environment of belonging for employees.

Please tell us about your role at Nasdaq.

I am a web producer for Nasdaq.com, which is a business news website that covers the markets, provides information on stocks, funds, and crypto quotes, features analysis, columns, and thought leadership, along with information about Nasdaq’s products and services. My particular focus is on the news content, and I work with our partners, writers, and assorted contributors in bringing the best market analysis and insights to our readers.

How did you find out about the OPEN? What do you hope to take away and bring to the LGBTQ+ community?

I was at Nasdaq when the employee group was founded and was one of the first people to join when it came on the scene. One of the things that it brought to me was a sense of belonging, that I knew I wasn’t the only one like me here. My being gay has nothing to do with my job, nor does it have anything to do with my work, but it is intrinsically a part of who I am, and it’s not something I can just leave at the door when I come into the office. The OPEN has shown that I can still bring my authentic self to my job and that I am meant to feel welcome and supported – and that’s something I hope every single person feels at their job. Nobody should feel alienated simply for being who they are.

What is your most memorable experience while being a member of the OPEN?

Attending the Leadership Conference is a highlight for me. It’s a one-day event that takes place at Nasdaq’s MarketSite headquarters in Times Square annually during Pride Month in June, and we have leaders from the business community and other walks of life, and we get their insights on leadership, networking, and really, what it takes to become a better person. It’s refreshing and energizing.

How can groups outside of the OPEN network be allies to the LGBTQ+ community?

Just because gay marriage is legal in the U.S. doesn’t mean that all our problems have been solved. Anti-trans legislation, homophobic rhetoric, hate crimes – these are still all staples in American culture, and this doesn’t happen in a vacuum. There is a ton of misinformation online, with shockingly far-fetched conspiracy theories entering the mainstream, and the only way to combat that is if each and every one of us works to combat that. The Verge has a terrific resource on this and explains how to fight this better than I ever could.

What does Pride mean to you?

Pride means perseverance. LGBTQ+ people have existed all throughout history and have contributed in countless ways, big and small, to the betterment of humanity, and our contributions have either been minimized or ignored – or if it was impossible to ignore our contributions, who we loved surely was. Things have gotten a little better in that regard, but it wasn’t that long ago that Charlton Heston played Michelangelo as a macho straight guy in “The Agony and the Ecstasy” – and boy, if there was ever a gay man in history, it was Michelangelo! Perception matters. The list of LGBTQ+ in history includes names like Alexander the Great, Richard the Lionheart, Leonardo da Vinci, Sally Ride, Lily and Lana Wachowski, Bayard Rustin, Florence Nightingale, Emily Dickinson, and countless others. And in many cases, LGBTQ+ people have had to live in environments that were hostile to them, and still, they thrived. Still, they persevered.

What are the challenges the LGBTQ+ community faces in the workforce, and how does the OPEN help in overcoming these challenges?

Currently, the big challenge is the rise in anti-trans rhetoric and legislation in parts of the country, as well as various anti-LGBTQ+ measures taken around the world. The OPEN is committed to providing a safe and welcoming environment for all Nasdaq employees.

