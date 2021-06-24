The Only Precedent for Biden’s Tax Rates is in War Time

(Washington)

Biden is going after the mother of all tax hikes, though it is deftly spread across a number of different areas so it takes significant effort to add it all up. That is partly by design, but partly by necessity, since the wealthy tend to face taxes across a number of different parts of their financial lives—income, capital gains, corporate taxes, inheritance. The reality though is that if you combine all of Biden’s proposals, wealthy individuals living in states with high income taxes (like New York) could face tax bills of over 80% when accounting for all the areas above. This would include a new top personal income tax rate, new higher corporate tax rates, the elimination of “step-up basis” in inheritance taxes (and potentially a higher inheritance tax rate), and state taxes of over 14% in New York.

FINSUM: This only precedents for this level of taxation in US history were during World War I and World War II, when tax rates got into the 90% percent range. Even then, though, there were easy loopholes and deductions to allow individuals to avoid that top rate.

biden

taxes

IGWT

inheritance

basis

