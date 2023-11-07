The Only Housing Stock You Need to Own

The housing market is down almost everywhere as interest rates are on the rise and homeowners choose to hang on to low-cost mortgages. That's put the market under pressure, but one company that's doing well is Zillow (NASDAQ: Z).

In this video, Travis Hoium shows how Zillow is building the housing platform for buying and selling homes as well as finding rentals and mortgages. If the company succeeds in taking market share, this could be a great stock to own long-term.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices as of Nov. 4, 2023. The video was published on Nov. 6, 2023.

Travis Hoium has positions in Zillow Group. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Zillow Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

