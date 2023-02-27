The Only 3 Tech Stocks That Matter

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Investing in tech stocks is becoming increasingly popular as the stock market grows. With tech companies continuing to innovate and develop new products, tech stocks offer investors the potential for great returns, making them a great investment choice.

The stock market is full of opportunities. And investing in tech stocks can be one of the best ways to make money. By understanding the fundamentals of the stock market, investors can make informed decisions about which tech stocks to invest in and when to buy or sell them.

Unfortunately, tech stocks did not have the same strong showing in 2022 as usual. This trend has been somewhat unusual for the sector.

The stock market has been volatile over the past few months due to fears of a potential recession. This has caused investors to rotate from growth stocks to value stocks in search of great investments.

In particular, tech stocks have been hit hard as investors fear their high valuations may not be sustainable in a downturn. As such, many investors have shifted their focus to value stocks as they will likely be more resilient during an economic downturn.

Regardless, the technology sector has experienced short-term downturns for more than 10 years, and these have always been great buying opportunities. This situation is the same today, making it an ideal investment time.

Ticker Company Price AAPL Apple $148.61 MSFT Microsoft $250.89 ACN Accenture $267.91

Apple (AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is one of the most popular stocks on the market, and for a good reason. It has been a great investment for many investors, with its stock price increasing steadily.

It is also a leader in the tech industry, with its products and services used by millions worldwide.

Apple’s product range consists of a closed-off environment, known as a ‘walled garden,’ which offers comfort and convenience for consumers. Accessories such as AirPods, HomePods, and AirTags easily integrate into this ecosystem.

This makes the Apple experience highly attractive to customers since it encourages them to stay loyal for an extended period.

With a loyal customer base, a continuously expanding market, and reliable cashflows, it is no surprise that Apple has been particularly successful in using its capital. The company’s leadership has an impressive history of making and implementing strategic decisions.

Apple, like other technology companies, has been feeling the strain lately. Apple has maintained a steady workforce throughout the recent economic turmoil, unlike many competitors. However, Apple has been letting go of some of its contract workers over the last few days, the New York Post reported, citing people privy to the matter.

Meanwhile, Foxconn, or Hon Hai Precision (OTCPK:HNHPF), Apple’s primary partner for manufacturing, has reportedly just concluded a deal that would expand its presence in Vietnam.

In addition, Apple is speculated to release its first mixed-reality headset during its Worldwide Developers Conference in June.

Apple has many irons in the fire that will please its investors. Short-term issues won’t significantly affect investor perception for this one.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is one of the most popular tech stocks on the market, and it is a great investment for any savvy investor. With its long history of success and innovation, Microsoft has become one of the most successful companies in the world.

Microsoft has shown resilience in the face of economic downturns, making it an attractive stock for investors looking for a safe bet.

With its strong foothold in different sectors, MSFT is certain to stay a major player for years to come.

In particular, Microsoft’s transition to cloud-based operations has had remarkable successes, offering vast potential for longevity in the marketplace. This strategy provides a strong foundation for future growth.

Microsoft’s overall income has been hugely supplemented by cloud-oriented businesses, with two-thirds of total revenue coming from it.

There have been numerous conversations about Microsoft’s possible $68.7 billion all-cash deal to purchase Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) amongst investors in recent months.

However, putting the deal to one side, there are other things to consider if you want to invest in MSFT.

In particular, Microsoft’s Azure cloud division continues to experience healthy growth. That will help balance the sluggishness of its gaming and personal computing divisions.

In its latest reported quarter, growth slowed to 31% from 35%. However, it is still double-digit growth amid a recessionary environment.

Microsoft has invested hugely in AI and is a leader in the sector. It has invested in OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT technology. This technology has been utilized in many Microsoft products to make them better and more efficient for users.

The last half-year has been unfavorable for Microsoft shares, with a 7.62% decline – making it an optimal opportunity to buy more shares in this growing business.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) is one of the most successful tech stocks in the stock market. It specializes in consulting and outsourcing services, and its stock has been one of the best-performing tech stocks over the past few years.

Accenture has a strong presence in many industries, including IT, healthcare, financial services, etc. Its success can be attributed to its focus on innovation, strategic partnerships, and customer service. Investing in Accenture is a great way to diversify your portfolio and benefit from its long-term growth prospects.

Despite a sluggish economic environment, Accenture should be able to sustain its business operations efficiently.

The company is supported by a loyal clientele, boasts a stable financial position, and generates superior earnings growth year after year.

Although Accenture faced a minor blip in 2022 due to Russia’s incursion into Ukraine, the company is confident that its strong employee base, valuable partnerships with software vendors, and continued business growth will generate positive results for investors in the long run.

Furthermore, Accenture has a proven track record of being generous to investors. Their commitment is visible as they plan to reward shareholders with a return of $7.1 billion through dividends and share repurchases in fiscal 2023.

On the publication date, Faizan Farooque did not hold (directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Faizan Farooque is a contributing author for InvestorPlace.com and numerous other financial sites. Faizan has several years of experience in analyzing the stock market and was a former data journalist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. His passion is to help the average investor make more informed decisions regarding their portfolio.

The post The Only 3 Tech Stocks That Matter appeared first on InvestorPlace.

