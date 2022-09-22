The Only 3 Stocks Warren Buffett and Cathie Wood Both Like

Warren Buffett and Cathie Wood aren't exactly two peas in a pod. They have very different investing styles.

Buffett studied Ben Graham, the father of value investing. His Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio is loaded with the stocks of well-run, established companies. Wood, meanwhile, loves to invest in the stocks of up-and-coming companies with potentially disruptive businesses.

But these two well-known investors actually agree with each other in a few cases. Here are the only three stocks that Buffett and Wood both like.

1. BYD

You won't find BYD (OTC: BYDD.F) listed among Berkshire's holdings in its regular 13-F filings to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. However, Berkshire owns 18.9% of the Chinese electric vehicle maker. BYD is also one of the stocks held by Wood's ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKQ).

To be sure, BYD doesn't enjoy as much favor with either Buffett or Wood these days. Berkshire has reduced its position in the electric vehicle stock in recent weeks. ARKQ also sold some of its BYD shares earlier this month.

Berkshire's selling took an especially heavy toll on BYD, with the stock sinking more than 30% since early July. BYD has taken shareholders on a roller-coaster ride in 2022, with its share price now down close to 20% year to date.

However, at this point, there's no reason to believe that either Buffett or Wood has given up on BYD. Wood, in particular, remains bullish about the future prospects for electric vehicles.

2. General Motors

BYD isn't the only automaker that's high on the list for both Buffett and Wood. Berkshire has owned shares of General Motors (NYSE: GM) since 2012 and still has a 3.6% stake in the company. ARKQ also has a small position in GM.

Buffett sold some of Berkshire's shares of GM in the second quarter of 2022. Wood, on the other hand, appears to be more bullish about the stock. Earlier this month, ARKQ bought around 120,000 shares of GM.

General Motors hasn't been a winner for either famous investor so far this year. Its stock has plunged more than 30%, primarily due to worries about the economy.

However, GM just might make both Buffett and Wood richer over the long term. The company has ramped up its production of electric vehicles. It's also positioned to potentially be a leader in autonomous vehicles with its majority ownership of self-driving ridesharing company Cruise.

3. Amazon

Buffett and Wood don't just agree on auto stocks. They also both like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Berkshire owns nearly 10.7 million shares of the e-commerce and cloud hosting giant. Amazon ranks as the twelfth-largest position in the ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKX) as well.

Technically, one of Buffett's two investment managers initiated Berkshire's position in Amazon. However, Buffett has admitted that he was "an idiot" for not buying the stock sooner. Wood's attraction to Amazon in the past related primarily to the company's fintech opportunities. Now, though, she appears to be more interested in Amazon's efforts to launch satellites.

Like BYD and GM, Amazon has been a loser for Buffett and Wood in 2022. The stock has fallen close to 25% year to date. Even a 20-for-1 stock split in June didn't help boost Amazon's share price.

But Amazon still has plenty of room to grow in e-commerce. Its cloud hosting business continues to fire on all cylinders. The company also has opportunities in new markets, including healthcare and self-checkout for physical stores.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Keith Speights has positions in Amazon and Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, BYD, and Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), and short January 2023 $265 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

