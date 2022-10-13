The one-year underlying earnings growth at Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) is promising, but the shareholders are still in the red over that time

It's normal to be annoyed when stock you own has a declining share price. But sometimes broader market conditions have more of an impact on prices than the actual business performance. So while the Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) share price is down 22% in the last year, the total return to shareholders (which includes dividends) was -21%. That's better than the market which declined 44% over the last year. On the other hand, the stock is actually up 4.6% over three years. Even worse, it's down 14% in about a month, which isn't fun at all. However, we note the price may have been impacted by the broader market, which is down 17% in the same time period.

After losing 4.3% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Even though the Sensient Technologies share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. It's quite possible that growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

It's fair to say that the share price does not seem to be reflecting the EPS growth. So it's well worth checking out some other metrics, too.

Sensient Technologies' revenue is actually up 4.3% over the last year. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that Sensient Technologies has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? You can see what analysts are predicting for Sensient Technologies in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, Sensient Technologies shareholders can take comfort that , including dividends,their trailing twelve month loss of 21% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 44%. Given the total loss of 0.4% per year over five years, it seems returns have deteriorated in the last twelve months. While some investors do well specializing in buying companies that are struggling (but nonetheless undervalued), don't forget that Buffett said that 'turnarounds seldom turn'. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Sensient Technologies (including 1 which is potentially serious) .

But note: Sensient Technologies may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

