The one-year underlying earnings growth at Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) is promising, but the shareholders are still in the red over that time

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. That downside risk was realized by Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 41%. That's well below the market return of 9.5%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Rocket Companies because we don't have a long term history to look at. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 30% in the last 90 days.

With the stock having lost 5.6% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year Rocket Companies saw its earnings per share increase strongly. While the business is unlikely to sustain such a high growth rate for long, it's great to see. As a result, we're surprised to see the weak share price. So it's worth taking a look at some other metrics.

Rocket Companies managed to grow revenue over the last year, which is usually a real positive. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:RKT Earnings and Revenue Growth February 2nd 2022

Rocket Companies is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. Given we have quite a good number of analyst forecasts, it might be well worth checking out this free chart depicting consensus estimates.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Rocket Companies' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. We note that Rocket Companies' TSR, at -38% is higher than its share price return of -41%. When you consider it hasn't been paying a dividend, this data suggests shareholders have benefitted from a spin-off, or had the opportunity to acquire attractively priced shares in a discounted capital raising.

A Different Perspective

While Rocket Companies shareholders are down 38% for the year, the market itself is up 9.5%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. With the stock down 30% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Rocket Companies better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Rocket Companies (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

