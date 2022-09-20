The one-year underlying earnings growth at Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) is promising, but the shareholders are still in the red over that time

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. Unfortunately, shareholders of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) have suffered share price declines over the last year. The share price has slid 59% in that time. At least the damage isn't so bad if you look at the last three years, since the stock is down 26% in that time. Furthermore, it's down 14% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

Since Green Dot has shed US$51m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Even though the Green Dot share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. Of course, the situation might betray previous over-optimism about growth.

It's fair to say that the share price does not seem to be reflecting the EPS growth. But we might find some different metrics explain the share price movements better.

Green Dot managed to grow revenue over the last year, which is usually a real positive. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NYSE:GDOT Earnings and Revenue Growth September 20th 2022

We know that Green Dot has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Green Dot will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 15% in the twelve months, Green Dot shareholders did even worse, losing 59%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 10% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Green Dot better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Green Dot has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

We will like Green Dot better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

