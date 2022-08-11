The one-year underlying earnings growth at Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) is promising, but the shareholders are still in the red over that time

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. That downside risk was realized by Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 16%. That's well below the market decline of 10%. Accel Entertainment may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. On top of that, the share price is down 21% in the last week. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Accel Entertainment share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 343%. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

It's surprising to see the share price fall so much, despite the improved EPS. But we might find some different metrics explain the share price movements better.

Accel Entertainment's revenue is actually up 45% over the last year. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:ACEL Earnings and Revenue Growth August 11th 2022

We know that Accel Entertainment has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Accel Entertainment shareholders are happy with the loss of 16% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 10%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 9.8% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Accel Entertainment better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Accel Entertainment you should be aware of.

We will like Accel Entertainment better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.