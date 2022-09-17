The one-year shareholder returns and company earnings persist lower as Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) stock falls a further 4.8% in past week

As every investor would know, you don't hit a homerun every time you swing. But serious investors should think long and hard about avoiding extreme losses. It must have been painful to be a Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) shareholder over the last year, since the stock price plummeted 73% in that time. That'd be enough to make even the strongest stomachs churn. At least the damage isn't so bad if you look at the last three years, since the stock is down 4.8% in that time. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 28% in the last 90 days. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unhappily, Zoom Video Communications had to report a 3.9% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price decline of 73% is actually more than the EPS drop. This suggests the EPS fall has made some shareholders are more nervous about the business.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGS:ZM Earnings Per Share Growth September 17th 2022

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free interactive report on Zoom Video Communications' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Zoom Video Communications shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 73%. The market shed around 17%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Shareholders have lost 1.6% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. Is Zoom Video Communications cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

