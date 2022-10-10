Public Companies
TDC

The one-year shareholder returns and company earnings persist lower as Teradata (NYSE:TDC) stock falls a further 3.3% in past week

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. For example, the Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) share price is down 46% in the last year. That's disappointing when you consider the market declined 21%. On the bright side, the stock is actually up 1.4% in the last three years. Furthermore, it's down 22% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unhappily, Teradata had to report a 17% decline in EPS over the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 46% share price fall. This suggests the EPS fall has made some shareholders are more nervous about the business.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-per-share-growth
NYSE:TDC Earnings Per Share Growth October 10th 2022

It is of course excellent to see how Teradata has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. If you are thinking of buying or selling Teradata stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 21% in the twelve months, Teradata shareholders did even worse, losing 46%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 1.8% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. Before spending more time on Teradata it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Most Popular